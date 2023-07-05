Orlando City gets back-to-back wins at Exploria Stadium

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando City Lions seem to be improving at home after the team scored four on the Fourth of July in a 4-0 win against Toronto FC Tuesday night.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

César Araújo started the scoring in the 16-minute after Rafael Santos crossed the ball to the far post and a streaking Araújo did his best Marvel impression and took to the air with a header into the back of the net, putting the Lions up 1-0.

Then rookie Duncan McGuire was able to redirect the ball to the near post in a small opening between the post and Toronto FC’s goalkeeper and former Lion, Greg Ranjitsingh, for his 7th goal of the season in the 22-minute.

McGuire and Facundo Torres have seven goals on the season.

The Lions went into the half leading Toronto FC 2-0.

For Toronto, things got worse in the second half when Italian international Federico Bernardeschi picked up two yellow cards in the 15 minutes and was sent off, leaving Toronto to play the rest of the evening with ten players on the field.

Five minutes after the red card, in the 77-minute, Dagur Dan Thórhallsson picked up his first goal of the season. After betting the goalkeeper to the ball at the top of the Toronot box, Thórhallsson had all the time to find the open goal and put the Lions up 3-0.

Second-half substitute Ercan Kara finalized the scoring in the 84-minute when Martín Ojeda backheeled the ball between two defenders and found Kara in the penalty box with a quick right leg, Kara was able to get the ball past Toronto’s goalkeeper and final score 4-0.

Tuesday’s win is Orlando’s second home win in four days.

On Saturday, the Lions beat the Chicago Fire 3-1.

Up next for the Lions is a trip out west to Real Salt Lake, a team that has gone 4-0-2 since June.

Real Salt Lake expert to have high profile signee and designated player Cristian Arango available for Saturday’s game against the Lions.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group