Orlando city officials to discuss lawsuit against big pharma, scooter pilot program

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando city officials are scheduled to meet Monday to discuss items on their agenda.
One of the things on their agenda is to review a lawsuit against big pharma for its part in creating and fueling the national opioid crisis.
The city is seeking financial compensation for everything from "extensive cleanup of public parks, spaces and facilities of needles and other debris" to "payments for fraudulent or medically unnecessary prescriptions and lost productivity to Orlando's workforce."
The city attorney has asked city commissioners to grant the city approval to move forward with the lawsuit.
The City Council will also decide if the city should establish a pilot program for scooter-share services.
The program could bring hundreds of scooters to the city.
City commissioners will consider a one-year pilot program to allow motorized scooters throughout the city.
The pilot program would allow companies that obtain a permit to provide a minimum of 200 scooters.
Commissioners will vote on this a second time in December for the program to move forward.
If approved, the scooters could arrive by late December or January 2020.
The City Council will meet Monday afternoon at City Hall.
