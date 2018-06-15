Orlando City Soccer Club fires head coach Jason Kreis

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City Soccer Club fired head coach Jason Kreis Friday amid a six-match losing streak.
Assistant coach Bobby Murphy will take over while the club searches for Kreis' permanent replacement.
"This is a very difficult decision to take, but sometimes in sports we must make tough decisions with the best future of the organization in mind," said Alex Leitão, the team's CEO. "I have enormous respect for Jason and the work his team did in Orlando."
Kreis joined OCSC in July 2016, halfway through the club’s second year as a Major League Soccer team.
The Lions built a 21-29-14 MLS record and 1-1-0 in the U.S. Open Cup during Kreis' tenure. The team is in the sixth and final Eastern Conference playoff spot.
"(Kreis) arrived in a difficult moment and is leaving with a legacy of respect and professionalism," Leitão said. "Now is the time to look forward, keep our heads high and continue pushing toward the many goals we set this season."
Assistant coaches CJ Brown and Miles Joseph have also left the club by mutual agreement effective immediately, team officials said.
