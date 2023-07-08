Orlando City travel to Real Salt Lake Saturday for an East vs West showdown

ORLANDO, Fla. — Coming off back-to-back wins, Orlando City travels to Utah this weekend to play RSL in a 9:30 p.m. EST kickoff.

The Lions picked up two home wins last week with a 4-0 win on the Fourth of July over Toronto FC and a 3-1 win last Saturday against the Chicago Fire.

Orlando has the same squad available Saturday against RSL they had last weekend, so barring any mid-week knocks, expect Oscar Pareja to put out the same lineup he had against Toronto FC.

Rookie Duncan McGuire continues to perform at a high level, with a goal last Saturday and tied for the team lead in goals with Facundo Torres at seven goals for the season.

Orlando leads the series against RSL with two wins, three draws, and one loss in 2019.

RSL is unbeaten in its last seven games and expects Chicho Arango to make his first appearance this Saturday.

Arango is one of RSL’s biggest recent signings and is coming off a 2022 MLS Championship run with LAFC and a stopover with Liga MX Pachuca before returning to MLS.

The Lions will be away from Exploria Stadium for the next two games before returning home to start Leagues Cup play on July 21 against the Houston Dynamo and Liga MX Santos Laguna on July 29.

Next Game:

When: July 8 at 9:30 p.m. EST

Where: America First Field, Sandy, Utah

Watch: Apple+ MLS Season Pass

