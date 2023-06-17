Orlando City travels to New England after a dominant performance last week at home

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Lions are headed north this weekend to face off against the New England Revolution in a Week 19 conference match.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Orlando City dominated possession last week against the Colorado Rapids but did not score until the second half.

In the 56-minute, Facundo Torres took a pass at the top of the box from Mauricio Pereyra and Torres’ shot bounced off the chest of a Rapids’ defender and into goal, putting the Lions up 1-0.

In the 83-minute, Ramiro Enrique scored his first goal in MLS when he created space between multiple defenders to hit a shot into goal from long range.

The Rapids lost two players to red cards, Braian Galvan in the 39-minute and Lalas Abubakar in the 75-minute.

OCSC travels to Gillette Stadium this week to take on the Revs in a conference match.

The Revs have picked up 30 points this year and sit in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, while Orlando is four points back at 26 points for the season.

During a preseason game at Exploria Stadium this year, the Revs came back to win 2-1.

Saturday, Orlando City will be without three key players, Facundo Torres, Pedro Gallese, and Wilder Cartagena are playing international friendlies. Two Lions, Antonio Carlos and Kyle Smith, will be out for yellow card accumulation suspensions.

Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, Mass.

Gametime: 7:30 p.m.

How to Watch: Apple TV+

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group