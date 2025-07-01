Orlando commissioner allowed to return to home at center of exploitation case

ORLANDO, Fla. — Suspended Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill is now allowed to return to the home she owns with the alleged victim in her criminal case.

Hill is accused of elderly exploitation involving the 96-year-old woman, who now lives in assisted living.

Attorneys have agreed to allow Hill back into the home on Domino Drive, where she’s been paying the mortgage and other bills. Hill must also make repairs.

The judge in her criminal case must sign off on this deal.

Hill is running for reelection to the commission seat she is currently suspended from.

