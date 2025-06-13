Orlando Dreamers ownership group to speak at I-Drive Chamber of Commerce luncheon

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Dreamers get one step closer to bringing Major League Baseball to Orlando as they’ll be front and center at the International Drive Chamber of Commerce’s June Luncheon on Monday, June 16, 2025.

According to a release, the group of Dreamers owner Dr Rick Workman, co-owner John Morgan, COO Jim Schnorf, and MLB ambassador Barry Larkin will focus on the team’s effort in bringing the MLB to Orange County.

They’ll also talk about the proposed stadium they plan to have built on International Drive.

The group will answer questions about the potential impact the Dreamers can have in Central Florida.

