Orlando eatery honors Pulse shooting victims through art amid crosswalk tensions

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was another tense weekend outside of the Pulse memorial crosswalk.

As of Monday afternoon, Orlando police were looking for a man who was caught on camera kicking a protestor on Saturday.

Nearly a month ago, t he Florida Department of Transportation repainted a rainbow colored-crosswalk at the site to comply with new state rules for uniform road markings.

Since then, four protestors have been arrested and subsequently released for using chalk to color in the crosswalk.

Counter-protesters have also occasionally showed up at the site, and recent online threats to shoot at protestors in “self-defense” have rattled some who have consistently demonstrated at Pulse.

As Orlando police continue to investigate the battery that occurred over the weekend, local restaurant and bakery Se7en Bites held an event to honor the 49 victims of the Pulse nightclub massacre.

Se7ven Bites owner Trina Gregory said the inaugural “Parking Spaces for Pride” event turned 49 parking spaces on the restaurant property into permanent pieces of art to honor the 49 victims.

“We’re going to fill this parking lot with color and love,” said Gregory. “Being able to shift the narrative of the anger over the removal of a lot of our art installations here in Orlando, I just wanted to create a safe space.”

Gregory said the event featured the work of 48 Orlando-based artists. The event lasted from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

“This is kind of my way of giving back. I’m really not doing anything but providing space. It is important for me, for them to feel seen and heard,” said Gregory.

©2025 Cox Media Group