Orlando expands downtown retail, restaurant incentive program

Orlando wants to expand the places it can draw retail and restaurants in downtown through one of its programs.

The city is expanding the focus areas in its DTO Retail and DTO Restaurant programs to the east from Magnolia Avenue to Rosalind Avenue. The city’s programs provide businesses with reimbursement for tenant improvements and rent expenses.

Focus areas in the program include the Creative Village surrounding Luminary Green, Downtown’s Central Business District and Parramore. Businesses who locate in the focus areas are eligible for more money than those who locate in other parts of the downtown, which the program covers.

