Orlando fashion event raises money for cosmetology scholarships

ORLANDO, Fla. — Members of the local fashion industry walked down the runway for a good cause on Sunday.
People came out for Orlando International Fashion Week in downtown Orlando.
Channel 9 anchor Kirstin Delgado hosted the event.
The nonprofit raised money for cosmetology student scholarships.
