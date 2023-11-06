Orlando fashion event raises money for cosmetology scholarships

ORLANDO, Fla. — Members of the local fashion industry walked down the runway for a good cause on Sunday.

People came out for Orlando International Fashion Week in downtown Orlando.

Channel 9 anchor Kirstin Delgado hosted the event.

The nonprofit raised money for cosmetology student scholarships.

Read: The ultimate LEGO convention returning to Orlando in 2024

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group