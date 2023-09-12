Orlando Fire held 9/11 remembrance ceremony Monday night

, Fla. — The Orlando Fire Department held a 9/11 remembrance and candlelight ceremony at Station One Monday night.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

City of Orlando officials, first responders, and community members all paid tribute to the lives lost 22 years ago today in the attacks at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Photos: Remembering 9/11, 22 years after the attacks on America

Orlando native Alan Hirschkorn was at the World Trade Center the day of 9/11, attended tonight’s ceremony in Orlando, and told his story of survival.

Read: Remembering 9/11: Nation marks 22 anniversary of the attacks on America

“ I was in Midtown Manhattan when they called me on the radio, to go down there,” Hirschkorn said. “I couldn’t believe what I saw. We lost so many people so many of my comrades died and its a hurt.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group