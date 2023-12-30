Orlando firefighter suspended after allegedly holding knife to a fellow firefighter’s throat

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando firefighter has been suspended for 120 hours after he allegedly held a knife to a fellow firefighter’s throat while on duty.

An internal investigation by the department found Lateef Williams violated policy.

The report claims it started with an argument over how to clean a cast iron skillet.

Watch: Single mother’s future in jeopardy after thief steals driveway

The state attorney’s office is no longer seeking a felony charge against Williams.

The case has been passed to county court to handle the battery misdemeanor charge.

Watch: Local woman urges people not to shoot guns on New Year’s Eve after stray bullet pulled from her face

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group