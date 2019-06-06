Orlando Firefighters Pipes & Drums Band honors fallen in Normandy D-Day ceremony

NORMANDY, France - Seven firefighters with the Orlando Fire Department Pipes and Drums Band performed Thursday in Normandy at Pointe Du Hoc overlooking Omaha Beach.
The band played to honor fallen soldiers during the 75th anniversary ceremony of D-Day.
The group retraced the steps of their family members involved in World War II with four performance stops in Brussels, Normandy, Paris and Sainte-Mère-Église, as well as the grounds traveled by William "Bill" Millin, who is best remembered for playing the pipes while under fire during D-Day, a news release said.
“The goal of the Orlando Firefighters Pipes and Drums is to add a sense of dignity and pride to department ceremonies, funerals and parades, while also bringing the pipes and drums into the mainstream,” the release said.
Pipes and Drums was established in 2005 when 10 Orlando firefighters made the commitment to put together the band.
The band has about 30 members and play arrangements such as "Amazing Grace," "Scotland the Brave" and "Bonnie Dundee."
History:
On June 6, 1944, more than 160,000 allied troops landed along a 50-mile stretch of heavily fortified French coastline to fight Nazi Germany on the beaches of Normandy, France. More than 5,000 ships and 13,000 aircraft supported the D-Day invasion, and by day’s end, the allies gained a foothold in Continental Europe. The cost in lives on D-Day was high with more than 9,000 allied soldiers were killed or wounded.
Channel 9's operations manager, Dave Sirak, was in Normandy and recorded the performance posted below:
