Orlando firefighters are responding to a large fire at an apartment complex on South Semoran Blvd.
Images from Skywitness 9 show multiple firefighters from Orange County and Orlando Fire Rescue battling a fire at the Bellagio Apartments at 3344 Semoran Blvd.
The fire started around 5 p.m., CAD logs show.
No residents were injured in the fire. One firefighter was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with minor injuries, according to OFD.
Officials have not yet determined a cause of the blaze.
This was the scene minutes ago at Bellagio Apartments. No residents injured. One firefighter transported to ORMC with minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/yKj4Lfib9i— Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) February 5, 2019
We’re responding to a structure fire on South Semoran Blvd. Details to come.— Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) February 5, 2019
@OrlandoFireDept working a fire at an apartment complex. Balcony partially collapsed. #wftv pic.twitter.com/93IQMxRdxk— Shannon Butler (@SButlerWFTV) February 5, 2019
Fire out of first floor of ORLANDO apartment complex. Heavy smoke coming from multiple units. #WFTV— Shannon Butler (@SButlerWFTV) February 5, 2019
