    By: Chip Skambis , Kevin Williams

    Updated:

    Orlando firefighters are responding to a large fire at an apartment complex on South Semoran Blvd.

    Images from Skywitness 9 show multiple firefighters from Orange County and Orlando Fire Rescue battling a fire at the Bellagio Apartments at 3344 Semoran Blvd.

    The fire started around 5 p.m., CAD logs show. 

    No residents were injured in the fire. One firefighter was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with minor injuries, according to OFD. 

    Officials have not yet determined a cause of the blaze. 

     

