Orlando Guardians set to make first pick in XFL’s Rookie Draft

ORLANDO, Fla. — The XFL will host its first Rookie Draft Friday and the Orlando Guardians are set to make the very first pick.

The draft is open to players who were eligible for the 2023 National Football League Draft held in April, but aren’t under contract with any professional teams.

The Rookie Draft was announced along with plans to expand XFL team rosters from 51 to 90 players during the offseason.

2023 Rookie Draft is coming... 🔗 See the link below to get all the info you need to welcome these newest athletes into our XFL family.#XFL | #XFL2024 | #XFLRookie — XFL (@XFL2023) June 14, 2023

The Guardians earned the first pick in the draft by finishing last season with the worst record in the eight-team league at 1 win and 9 losses.

The draft will take place virtually on Friday, June 16 at 11 a.m. and will consist of 10 rounds.

The selections will be posted later that day on XFL.com

