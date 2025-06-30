Orlando Health donates $150K for Cocoa park addition

COCOA, Fla. — Orlando Health made a $150,000 donation to improve Provost Park in Cocoa.

Orlando Health says the money will go toward a soccer mini-pitch at the park, located off Fiske Boulevard.

A soccer mini-pitch is a scaled-down, customizable, hard-court version of a standard soccer field. They are specially designed for urban areas.

The project will include fencing, goals and benches.

“This donation will help to return Provost Park to the center of activity that it used to be known for,” said Ohme Entin, senior vice president of Orlando Health East Region.

“This investment goes beyond the facility- it opens exciting recreational opportunities for Cocoa families and introduces many of our residents to a sport that unites people of all ages and backgrounds. It will be a place for youth to build new skills and teamwork, for families to connect, and for community pride to thrive,” said Cocoa Mayor Michael Blake.

Work on the mini-pitch will begin soon. The new soccer pitches are expected to be completed in 2026.

