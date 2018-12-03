Orlando Health's hospitality house to close next week

ORLANDO, Fla. - A hospitality house that has hosted families of patients at Orlando Health for nearly 25 years will close next week.
The Hubbard House, which is housed in a white Victorian building just off Orange Avenue on the Orlando Health campus, will close next Friday because costs to repair the home are too expensive.
Throughout its history, the house’s 16 rooms and five efficiency suites provided affordable stays to families and patients from across the country and state.
Those who stayed at the house were only asked to provide a modest donation to cover their stay.
Orlando Health officials said it is working with area hotels to get reduced rates for families in need of lodging.
