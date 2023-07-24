Homeless Orlando man is accused of setting a tent on fire with someone inside

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 39-year-old homeless man went before an Orlando judge earlier this week and was accused with setting a tent on fire with a person inside, police said.

Channel 9′s Chantelle Navarro has been digging for documents detailing the attack.

According to court documents, Reginald DeMarcus Williams (who some call Marco), is facing first degree arson charges and for violating his probation.

Arrest documents show the victim was interviewed by officers in his hospital bed, where he told them he was in his tent at a homeless encampment on May 28th.

The burn victim told police he heard a voice that said, “knock knock.”

According to authorities Williams poured something on the tent, and light it.

Police said neighboring campers heard the victim scream for help and then saw the flames.

The victim was burned on his arms and legs, investigators said.

Witnesses told police they saw flames and heard the victim scream for help as much as two months ago.

Investigators didn’t disclose exactly where the fire was set but did reveal they had to walk through a wooded area to a tent site.

The victim claims Williams was upset with him because he declined to hang out earlier that day and chose to sleep instead, said police.

Court documents also reveal police went to the gas station near the woods, where they found video of Williams buying a red gas can. He filled it with gas that same day before walking toward the camp, police said.

Williams remains in Orange County Jail. Bond was set at $3500.

