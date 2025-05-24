Orlando International Airport expects travel bump for start of summer

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The region’s largest airport is expected to see a bump for passenger traffic during the unofficial start of the summer travel season.

Orlando International Airport staff expect a 2% increase in travelers compared to last year during the six-day Memorial Day window from May 22-27, during which more than 980,945 people will utilize the travel hub. Memorial Day on May 27 is expected to be the busiest, with more than 176,782 travelers expected to arrive at or depart the airport.

“In light of the recent news that Florida celebrated record tourism last year, Orlando International kicks off the summer travel season on a positive note,” Lance Lyttle, CEO of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, said in a news release. “Because MCO is a significant economic generator for Central Florida, this is good news for the region as well.”

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group