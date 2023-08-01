Orlando International Airport passenger traffic hits new record in June

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando International Airport’s growing passenger traffic continues to raise the bar each month — hitting a new record in June.

The airport’s passenger traffic reached 54.6 million for the rolling 12-month cycle ending June, according to airport data. The 12-month count is up 12.4% from 48.57 million for the same time period last year.

Meanwhile, travel for the calendar year to date was 28.96 million passengers, up 17.83% from 24.57 million for the same time last year.

