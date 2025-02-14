Orlando International Airport seeks developer for air taxi vertiport

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority is seeking a developer for vertiport at Orlando International Airport.

The authority put a notice to its board that it will issue out an invitation to negotiate for developers tied to advanced air mobility. Advanced air mobility includes powered-lift aircraft that can transport cargo or people, such as electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) technology.

“The intent of the invitation to negotiate is to receive information from potential vertiport developers and operators, and other similar entities who can assist the Aviation Authority in developing and operating a vertiport terminal at MCO including identifying the associated infrastructure needed to support eVTOL technology; integrate the development into and resolve conflicts with current airport operations and infrastructure,” the bid process said.

