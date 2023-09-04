Orlando International Airport sees fewer crowds for Labor Day holiday

ORLANDO, Fla. — AAA said Orlando was among the “Top Five” domestic travel destinations this Labor Day.

Airport officials expect 154,000 people to fly in and out of the Orlando International Airport on Monday.

Many travelers have arrived at the airport ahead of time.

“This is just like a regular holiday,” traveler Allyson Silvia said. “Everyone’s going to be at the beach, so I don’t imagine the airport being busy.”

An unusual sight for some holiday travelers this Labor Day was a less crowded airport.

“I don’t know how busy it normally is, but it’s not too bad,” said Darrell Howse.

Throughout the day, people traveling saw short lines through TSA, little to no delays and quick check-ins, which was good for people rushing to make their flights.

“Definitely get here on time,” said Abby Brown. “Do not miss your flight like I did. Just wake up on time, get here at least an hour before it gives you time to check your bag and get food.”

Brown said that while she did oversleep, it was an easier process to re-book than on non-holidays.

TSA expects to screen more than 14 million passengers nationwide between Sep. 1 and 6.

During that same period, Orlando International Airport expects over 900,000 to fly in and out of the airport, which is a 14% increase from last year’s Labor Day holiday.

Despite traveling after Hurricane Idalia, Howse said he and his traveling party understood they were traveling during hurricane season.

“From January to December, I trusted in God and all things in his hands,” Howse said. “So we make the best of it. We’re looking forward to enjoying the entire trip.”

The airport is expected to have fewer people flying in and out on Tuesday, but officials still recommend giving yourself time ahead of your flight.

