Orlando International Airport sees millions of travelers over holiday season

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s getting closer to the peak of the holiday travel season at Orlando International Airport.

The crowds have been growing every day this week leading up to New Year’s Eve.

Airport leaders estimate that 175,000 travelers will pass through the airport on Friday.

The busiest day of the entire Christmas and New Year’s travel stretch will be Saturday, with more than 187,000 people expected to travel in and out of the airport.

In total, nearly 3.9 million travelers were expected at OIA this holiday season.

Data shows U.S. airlines have improved from last holiday season with less than 1% of all flights over the past week being canceled. Delays are also down.

