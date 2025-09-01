Orlando International Airport sees passenger increase this Labor Day weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport is experiencing a surge in travelers this holiday weekend, with more than 156,000 people estimated at the airport as Labor Day began.

Officials anticipate nearly 900,000 passengers will visit the airport over the holiday weekend, marking a slight increase from last year.

Travelers have identified parking as their primary concern when navigating the airport during this busy period.

Passengers flying out of Orlando International Airport are advised to arrive early and check for any delays or cancelations.

