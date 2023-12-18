Orlando leaders consider proposed ordinance targeting people who obstruct sidewalks

ORLANDO, Fla. — Leaders in Orlando have taken steps on a proposed ordinance that would make it illegal to block a sidewalk.

The measure would give police the power to take action against people who lie, stand, or sit in a way that intentionally blocks people from using the sidewalk.

However, some worry it will target the homeless.

Read: US homelessness up 12% to highest reported level as rents soar and coronavirus pandemic aid lapses

Orlando police say the ordinance would apply to anyone blocking sidewalks, whether they’re soliciting donations or handing out flyers.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group