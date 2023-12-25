Orlando leaders, volunteers honor fallen veterans during annual wreath-laying ceremony

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando city leaders were joined by dozens of others last week to honor the city’s fallen veterans.

They laid wreaths on the tombstones of veterans at Greenwood Cemetery.

Volunteers did the same at more than 3,000 other veterans cemeteries across the country.

Christmas forecast: Cloudy with a chance of storms in Central Florida

It was part of Wreaths Across America Day.

“These are young men and women who never came back and had their last Christmas,” said Commissioner Patty Sheehan. “The worst thing you can do is forget about them, so we want to make sure every year we remember them.”

Read: Share your pics! WFTV wants to see your amazing holiday displays

The tradition started more than 30 years ago in 1992, at Arlington National Cemetery.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group