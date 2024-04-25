Orlando Magic fans are excited for the first home playoff game since 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. — With the first home playoff game since 2019, local Orlando Magic fans are stoked to see their team in the postseason.

For fans like 10-year-old Chayton Wentworth every moment at today’s game counts.

“Looking forward to seeing Paolo dunk on Mitchell,” Wentworth said.

This season is historic for the players and the fans.

We spoke with Shelly Wilkes executive vice president of marketing and social responsibility as the team prepared for game three.

“This year alone we’ve had four of the five largest crowds we have ever had at Kia Center,” Wilkes said. “Getting behind this team during a playoff run regardless of how far we make it get excited for next season.”

“It feels very cool I love seeing Magic,” Wentworth said.

“This is really cool for me I grew up a penny Hardaway and Shaq O’Neal fan,” Joshua Wentworth said. “Now the younger generation getting a chance to see guys like Paolo out there.

“The players feel it the players talk about it we even heard Jalen Suggs talk about it this morning about how excited he is to get back home on the home court and feel the energy from the crowd it really makes a difference,” Wilkes said.

With 30 sold out games so far the team wants to keep that energy.

“Need everyone in the building and behind the team and know that makes a difference in how they play,” Wilkes said.

The Magic take on the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight at 7 p.m.

