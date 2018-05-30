  • Orlando Magic hires familiar face as new head coach

    By: Kevin Williams

    Steve Clifford is back for more magic.

    The former Orlando assistant coach is returning to the team as head coach.

    Clifford helped lead the Orlando Magic to the 2009 NBA Finals and spent the last five years as head coach of the Charlotte Hornets.

    Clifford becomes the 14th head coach in franchise history.

    “We are very excited to welcome Steve back to the Magic family,” said Jeff Weltman, president of basketball operations for the team.

    Earlier this year, Clifford was sidelined for more than a month due to address health issues. He returned to full-time head coaching in January.

    In April, the team fired Frank Vogel as head coach after finishing his second season with a 25-57 record for 2017-2018.

