Orlando Magic hires familiar face as new head coach

Steve Clifford is back for more magic.
The former Orlando assistant coach is returning to the team as head coach.
Welcome back, Coach Clifford! pic.twitter.com/F21uCxM3KP— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) May 30, 2018
Clifford helped lead the Orlando Magic to the 2009 NBA Finals and spent the last five years as head coach of the Charlotte Hornets.
Clifford becomes the 14th head coach in franchise history.
“We are very excited to welcome Steve back to the Magic family,” said Jeff Weltman, president of basketball operations for the team.
Earlier this year, Clifford was sidelined for more than a month due to address health issues. He returned to full-time head coaching in January.
❗️UPDATE❗️ Head Coach Steve Clifford has been medically cleared to return to coaching the team on a full-time basis. #NBA #BuzzCity— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) January 12, 2018
Press Release: https://t.co/i1O5TZILdP pic.twitter.com/tKqldmA2d7
In April, the team fired Frank Vogel as head coach after finishing his second season with a 25-57 record for 2017-2018.
