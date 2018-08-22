0 Orlando man, 27, had thousands of child porn images on Dropbox account, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children helped lead Orlando police to a man accused of sexually battering a young child.

When police arrested the 27-year-old suspect, they said they also discovered he was in possession of thousands of images of child pornography.

So far, one child victim is connected to Xavier Morales, but police believe there may be many more.

“The investigation is still ongoing, and there's a lot more that needs to be done,” said Detective Lori Fiorino, of the Orlando Police Department.

She said thousands of child pornography images were found on Morales’ account with the file storage service Dropbox.

“If there are victims out there, hopefully this will bring them in so we can get them the help they need,” said Fiorino.

The tip Fiorino received about Morales came from an automated system used by Dropbox and other online sites to detect child pornography and immediately report it to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

“This is just a great example of how great it is. We saved a child because of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children,” said Fiorino.

Police said about 1,000 images were found in Morales' Dropbox account and on his phone and computer, and those devices could lead to other suspects.

“Our forensic unit then examines everything, and they're able to tell me who (he) may have sent pictures to or traded pictures with, and that's how we lead ourselves to other people,” Fiorino said.

Morales is being held in jail without bond.



