Orlando man accused of sharing child pornography on social media, documents show

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando man is facing federal charges after he was accused of sharing child pornography on social media.
Michael Wagner is one of dozens of people accused of sharing child pornography in a chat group for parents, court documents show.
Before they came to a judge here for the search warrant, an affidavit shows federal officials already had a lot of evidence for the crimes they say Wagner committed.
The charging document shows what an undercover FBI agent in the child exploitation task force found.
According to the report, between Feb. 26 and March 27, 54 unique members joined a group called "Taboo Parents" on the Kik Messenger app.
The report states, “Images and videos of child porn were exchanged in the group, with comments encouraging the sexual exploitation of children."
It said Wagner shared pictures "that appeared to be taken without the child knowing.”
FBI agents served a search warrant on his home in southern Orange County near South Orange Avenue and Town Center Boulevard.
When agents questioned Wagner, they said he admitted to making, sending and receiving child pornography in the Taboo Parents’ group.
WFTV is working to confirm he has been arrested and whether others in the group have been, too.
