Orlando man claims he borrowed stolen truck from ‘crack head,' deputies say

KEY LARGO, Fla. - An Orlando man was arrested after he was caught driving a stolen pickup truck he claimed he borrowed from a “crack head,” officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.
Related Headlines
Irvin James Lefere, 33, was arrested Monday in Key Largo and charged with driving without a license, grand theft of a motor vehicle and petit theft of a vehicle tag, a news release said.
A deputy pulled over a Dodge Ram that Lefere was driving on U.S. 1 near mile marker 102, the release said. Lefere told the deputy he didn’t have a license, authorities said.
TRENDING NOW:
- Child found in roach, feces-filled home during drug bust, deputies say
- Man arrested after leaving wife to die in crash, FHP says
- Video allegedly shows Palm Bay man sexually assaulting unconscious woman
- Must see: Bears climb into man's car, get cozy behind the wheel
“A quick search of the truck and the tag confirmed both were stolen,” the release said.
The pickup truck was reported stolen out of Lake County, with a tag reported stolen out of East Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the release said.
Lefere then stated he borrowed the truck from a “crack head” and the truck is a “rock car,” which he explained is a vehicle one borrows from a crack cocaine user, the release said.
Lefere remains in the Monroe County Jail.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}