Orlando man claims he borrowed stolen truck from ‘crack head,' deputies say

    By: Kelly Healey

    KEY LARGO, Fla. - An Orlando man was arrested after he was caught driving a stolen pickup truck he claimed he borrowed from a “crack head,” officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

     

    Irvin James Lefere, 33, was arrested Monday in Key Largo and charged with driving without a license, grand theft of a motor vehicle and petit theft of a vehicle tag, a news release said.

     

    A deputy pulled over a Dodge Ram that Lefere was driving on U.S. 1 near mile marker 102, the release said. Lefere told the deputy he didn’t have a license, authorities said.

    “A quick search of the truck and the tag confirmed both were stolen,” the release said.

     

    The  pickup truck was reported stolen out of Lake County, with a tag reported stolen out of East Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the release said.

     

    Lefere then stated he borrowed the truck from a “crack head” and the truck is a “rock car,” which he explained is a vehicle one borrows from a crack cocaine user, the release said.    

     

    Lefere remains in the Monroe County Jail.

