Orlando man hit, killed while crossing road in Orange County; driver sought after fleeing scene

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An unknown driver hit a pedestrian in Orange County early Monday morning throwing the man’s body into adjacent lanes of traffic where he was killed after being run over twice, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the crash happened around 12:20 a.m. near the intersection of Old Winter Garden Road and Dorcher Road.
Troopers said the pedestrian, identified as 38-year-old Ronald Briseno, of Orlando, was not crossing Old Winter Garden Road at an intersection or crosswalk.
They said he was originally struck by an unknown vehicle in the left-hand lane before the collision tossed his body into the right lane where he was run over twice.
Troopers said the driver who first hit the man fled the scene. The drivers of the second and third cars to hit the man stayed on scene.
The FHP said there is currently no description of the first vehicle. Troopers are urging anyone with information related to the crash to call investigators at 407-737-2213.
Troopers said the crash remains under investigation and that charges are pending against the first driver.
