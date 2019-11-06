Orlando man in custody after kidnapping, sexually assaulting child, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 23-year-old man is behind bars after police said he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a child at an Orlando apartment complex.
Police said the assault happened just before 3:15 p.m. Tuesday where the victim, who is between the age of 12 and 15, was approached by Mark Griffiths to go with him as he or she was walking home. After the victim said no, Griffiths picked them up and carried them to his apartment complex, according to an arrest affidavit.
Once inside the apartment, Griffiths took the victim to a bedroom and orally assaulted him or her, according to police.
Police said Griffiths attempted to rape the victim again, but the victim stopped it by holding their pants up.
Griffiths faces charges of lewd and lascivious battery, lewd and lascivious molestation, lewd and lascivious conduct and exposure of sexual organs.
