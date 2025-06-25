Orlando man leads police on wild foot chase through neighborhood, hides behind piano

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando man was arrested after leading Winter Park officers on a foot chase through homes and yards, scaring some neighbors. It all started when they tried to pull him over for having dark tinted windows, and he refused.

Officers say Rayshard Brinson drove away, even going the wrong way on Wymore Road near Salisbury Blvd and almost hitting a truck. He got out of his car and ran into a neighborhood, surprising many residents.

“He had to jump this here and went straight through.” Eraina Gee says she was working from homewhen something outside startled her. “To see the white shirt shoot past my window and I’m like... Wait a minute something’s not right!” She went outside. “It pushed me to scream, who’s in my backyard and then for the police to be coming over the wall saying where are they at!”

Winter Park Police say 42-year-old Rayshard Brinson ran into a home on Roxbury Road and tried hiding behind a piano, then locked himself into a bathroom. He climbed out the window and into Eraina’s yard. “The officer was coming over this wall.” Eraina says the suspect jumped a fence and officers kept chasing him. “This is the next fence he had to jump.”

According to investigators. Brinson ended up on Granada Drive. Taylor Magitt says, “I looked out the window and there was an officer right there and an officer there.”

Police say they found the suspect lying face down in a carport and arrested him. They also discovered a large amount of cocaine and marijuana in the vehicle. For neighbors, it’s alarming. Taylor says, “It make me feel a little worried. I get a little scared.” And regarding Eraina, “I was scared for a while. Scared to even come outside.” A judge set Brinson’s bond at $58,000.

