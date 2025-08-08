Orlando man sentenced to 20 years in prison over power grid attack conspiracy

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for attacking the power grid in Maryland.

Brandon Russell targeted five electrical stations in Baltimore in 2023, motivated by his white supremacist beliefs, according to prosecutors.

Investigators said he encouraged an ex-girlfriend to carry out a series of “sniper attacks” on electrical substations around Baltimore.

Their goal was to cause significant damage to the infrastructure, leading to community violence.

His accomplice involved in the attack is already serving an 18-year sentence.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group