Orlando man sentenced for selling fentanyl that killed woman

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando man is heading to federal prison for drug sales that resulted in a woman’s death.

U.S. District Judge Roy Dalton has sentenced Joel David Fonseca Flores, 45, to 32 years in federal prison on charges of conspiring to distribute fentanyl that resulted in death, possessing with the intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine, and possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

A federal jury convicted Fonseca Flores of the distribution conspiracy charge on June 27, 2024. He had pleaded guilty to the other two offenses before then.

According to the Justice Department, Fonseca Flores and his co-defendant, Misty Lynn Parady, sold fake M30 pills laced with fentanyl to the victim between April 2020 and April 2022. The evidence showed the victim thought the drugs were oxycodone at first, but later realized they contained fentanyl.

Prosecutors say after the victim told the pair she tested positive for fentanyl, they kept selling her the counterfeit fentanyl pills anyway. She died from a fentanyl overdose in April 2022.

The suspects’ vehicle was stopped on Oct,. 3, 2022. Investigators ay they found the fake pills, cocaine, a digital scale, baggies and hundreds of dollars in cash. Fonseca Flores, a convicted felon, also had a firearm, the court announcement stated.

Fonseca Flores and Parady were arrested at their Orlando home on April 4, 2024. That’s where investigators ay they found more fake M30s, guns, ammunition, other illegal drugs, cash and drug paraphernalia.

Parady pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute fentanyl and possessing with the intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine in May 2024. She was sentenced to six years and six months in federal prison.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group