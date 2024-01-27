Orlando Museum of Art can’t afford repairs, new roof

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando Museum of Art leaders said the museum doesn’t have the money to cover needed HVAC repairs and a new roof, due to the $315,000 it spent to respond to FBI subpoenas, combined with lost revenue from cancelled exhibitions and legal fees.

“It’s in the hundreds of thousands of dollars that would be a budget shortfall,” museum board Chair Mark Elliott told Orlando Business Journal on Jan. 23.

The museum needs to “restructure its economic infrastructure and fix the building,” said Executive Director and CEO Cathryn Mattson, though there have been no internal talks about filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, she said.

