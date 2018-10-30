Orlando officer fights suspension over "savages" post

ORLANDO, Fla. - An arbitration hearing is underway as an Orlando police officer fights his suspensions for controversial comments.
Officer Robert Schellhorn called people "savages" twice last year, on Facebook and once in front of a nightclub.
He was suspended 80 hours, and he decided to forfeit time off as punishment.
If his suspension is reversed, he would get that time back.
Stay with wftv.com for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}