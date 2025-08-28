Orlando officer uses decade of experience to help elementary students stay safe

ORLANDO, Fla. — When students arrive at Ivey Lane Elementary, Officer Ty Bolden is already there, making sure they get to class safely.

“Trying to avoid anyone getting hit by a car,” Bolden said, standing in the car loop where his school day begins.

Bolden has been a School Resource Officer (SRO) with the Orlando Police Department for a decade.

He said he’s dealt with everything from criminal behavior by students to investigating when kids might be in a dangerous situation at home, “Like sexual abuse, things of that sort,” Bolden said.

“You might have a student that is very withdrawn, they seem to shy away from you know, being around anyone. Just talking to them and making it a safe place to share their feelings,” Bolden said.

Counselor Dwight Bain said this type of presence goes far beyond physical safety.

“It’s like they’re a second layer of support for students at every age level, and what that means is, the students can feel safe. Students can move forward. Academically, they’ll do better, but developmentally they’ll do better,” Bain said.

Bolden also leads the Super Kids program, an elementary school initiative that helps fifth graders prepare for middle school.

“There are subjects that we go over like drugs, the law, conflict resolution,” he explained.

It’s all part of a broader effort that includes an annual two-week active assailant training before every school year, keeping SROs sharp.

“We are highly trained to take care of it. You know, we go after the threat, to stop the threat,” Bolden said.

