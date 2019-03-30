Orlando officer's unmarked vehicle damaged by ATV, dirt bike drivers kicking doors, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police have arrested a man following reports of another alleged incident of illegal all-terrain vehicles and dirt bike activity.
Police said Johnathon Ramirez and others kicked the doors of a lieutenant's car on March 16.
The incident happened after several agencies responded to reports of reckless driving near Lee Vista Boulevard, officers said.
Investigators said when the lieutenant was speaking with some of the bikers, Ramirez and others kicked the vehicle and ran off.
This arrest comes after the Orange County Sheriff's Office said they're ramping up their search for the group of motorcycle and ATV riders they say are causing chaos, including running some drivers off the roads.
One group even attacked a pregnant woman and stole her purse from her car while she was stopped, officers said.
Authorities said it's difficult to catch the riders because in Orange County, deputies can't chase someone for just a traffic violation.
ARRESTED: Jonhathon N Ramirez, HM 7/25/88, has been arrested for Criminal Mischief >$1,000 and Obstructing a Police Officer. On March 16th, an on-duty Lieutenant was addressing the reckless bikes when other subjects came and damaged his vehicle. We anticipate additional arrests. pic.twitter.com/XxdP9TSca0— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) March 30, 2019
