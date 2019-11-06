Orlando officials consider suing pharmaceutical company over opioid crisis

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando City Council is scheduled to vote Monday on whether the city will sue a large pharmaceutical company over losses caused by the opioid crisis.
The city said it hired class-action attorney James D. Young in 2018 to research the feasibility of filing such a lawsuit against Purdue Pharma, which is based in Connecticut.
Related Headlines
TRENDING NOW:
- Husband of Ohio woman killed by dogs: 'I never wanted Great Danes, but she wanted to rescue them'
- LeBaron slayings: Several family members, including 4 children, killed in Mexico, relatives say
- 3 killed in string of deadly shootings in Palm Bay
- Decorating for Christmas already? Science says you're a happy person
"Outside counsel has been monitoring cases filed across the country and has recommended that the city proceed with its own action to best position itself with respect to settlements being discussed," an agenda item said.
The city attorney has asked city commissioners to grant the city approval to move forward with the lawsuit.
Read: Ohio counties, 4 drug companies reach $260M settlement in opioid lawsuit
The complaint does not include a dollar figure. Click here to read it.
Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates on this developing story.
Watch a recent episode of "Central Florida Spotlight" about the opioid crisis below:
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}