0 Orlando officials uncertain if code changes have reduced aggressive panhandling

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando city officials are taking a new approach to addressing aggressive panhandling.

Channel 9 reported last summer that the city revised its code, changing where panhandlers could ask for money. Some residents said they've become more aggressive.

Community leaders said there are no quick fixes to the issue.

An average of three to four people are booked into the Orange County Jail daily for violating panhandling rules.

Derrek Elam, who has lived on the streets for about 20 years, said handouts don't solve anything.

"You can give me all the clothes and the food in the world, but without housing, you're still stuck," he said.

Elam said he politely asks for money in downtown Orlando, but he said others do so impolitely.

Some residents have complained about panhandlers knocking on car windows, walking into traffic or approaching diners at restaurants.

Downtown property manager Jere Matheny said he's heard such complaints from his clients.

"You do have some that are aggressive," he said. "They'll come and knock on the window. We've had some that have actually come inside of the business."

The city of Orlando said it doesn't know if the problem has improved or worsened, but it said it's clear that arrests aren't an effective solution.

"If I had a definitive answer to that, I could probably write a book and make the best seller list," said Thomas Chatmon Jr., executive director of the Downtown Development Board.

Chatmon said he's conducting research to create an educational campaign focused on those who give money or buy meals.

