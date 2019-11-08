Orlando officials working to devise plan to fix hundreds of contaminated areas

ORLANDO, Fla. - The city of Orlando is working to come up with a plan to fix hundreds of contaminated areas in Parramore.
On Thursday, a barrier was placed around a federal Superfund site in Parramore. The barrier will be used to keep hazardous waste from seeping out in the community.
Related Headlines
The plan is temporary, but residents said that a comprehensive plan to fix it can't come soon enough.
According to a 2013 Environmental Protection Agency grant application for clean up funds, there were at least 454 contaminated lots in Parramore.
The city received a $200,000 grant from the federal government.
A city spokesperson said the city is committed to establishing a community health baseline of key indicators which will allow the city to continue revitalizing Parramore based on healthy design principles.
A spokesperson said the baseline is part of the Parramore neighborhood comprehensive plan. It is a long-range plan that will take several years to implement.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}