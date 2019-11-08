  • Orlando officials working to devise plan to fix hundreds of contaminated areas

    By: Karen Parks , Katlyn Brieskorn

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The city of Orlando is working to come up with a plan to fix hundreds of contaminated areas in Parramore.

    On Thursday, a barrier was placed around a federal Superfund site in Parramore. The barrier will be used to keep hazardous waste from seeping out in the community. 

    The plan is temporary, but residents said that a comprehensive plan to fix it can't come soon enough. 

    According to a 2013 Environmental Protection Agency grant application for clean up funds, there were at least 454 contaminated lots in Parramore. 

    The city received a $200,000 grant from the federal government.

    A city spokesperson said the city is committed to establishing a community health baseline of key indicators which will allow the city to continue revitalizing Parramore based on healthy design principles. 

     A spokesperson said the baseline is part of the Parramore neighborhood comprehensive plan. It is a long-range plan that will take several years to implement.

