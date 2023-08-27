Local

Orlando, Orange County first responders connect with community at Touch-A-Truck event

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com

Orlando, Orange County first responders connect with community at Touch-A-Truck event (Orlando Fire Department /Orlando Fire Department)

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — People who protect Central Florida joined the community to give an inside look into what people see around town.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Firefighters and law enforcement officers interacted with families at their annual Touch-A-Truck Event on Saturday, hosted by the Children’s Safety Village of Central Florida.

Children explored the inside of first responder vehicles and even sat inside.

Read: National Dog Day: These pups are up for adoption across Central Florida

The event showcased the following:

  • Fire engines from Orange County Fire Rescue and Orlando Fire Department
  • Police vehicles
  • Motorcycles
  • Helicopter from Orange County Sheriff’s Office
  • BearCat from the Orlando Police Department
  • Transport vehicles from Orange County Corrections

Children also drove mini cars around a replica of an Orlando neighborhood.

Orlando, Orange County first responders connect with community at Touch-A-Truck event (Orlando Fire Department /Orlando Fire Department)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read