ORLANDO, Fla. — People who protect Central Florida joined the community to give an inside look into what people see around town.

Firefighters and law enforcement officers interacted with families at their annual Touch-A-Truck Event on Saturday, hosted by the Children’s Safety Village of Central Florida.

Children explored the inside of first responder vehicles and even sat inside.

The event showcased the following:

Fire engines from Orange County Fire Rescue and Orlando Fire Department

Police vehicles

Motorcycles

Helicopter from Orange County Sheriff’s Office

BearCat from the Orlando Police Department

Transport vehicles from Orange County Corrections

Children also drove mini cars around a replica of an Orlando neighborhood.

Orlando, Orange County first responders connect with community at Touch-A-Truck event (Orlando Fire Department /Orlando Fire Department)

