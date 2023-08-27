Orlando, Orange County first responders connect with community at Touch-A-Truck event

ORLANDO, Fla. — People who protect Central Florida joined the community to give an inside look into what people see around town.
Firefighters and law enforcement officers interacted with families at their annual Touch-A-Truck Event on Saturday, hosted by the Children’s Safety Village of Central Florida.
Children explored the inside of first responder vehicles and even sat inside.
The event showcased the following:
- Fire engines from Orange County Fire Rescue and Orlando Fire Department
- Police vehicles
- Motorcycles
- Helicopter from Orange County Sheriff’s Office
- BearCat from the Orlando Police Department
- Transport vehicles from Orange County Corrections
Children also drove mini cars around a replica of an Orlando neighborhood.
