Orlando organization hosts fundraising event to help fight poverty

ORLANDO, Fla. — Local leaders came together to raise money to fight poverty in the community.

United Against Poverty Orlando hosted a Friday fundraising luncheon at First Orlando on John Young Parkway.

All the money raised will go directly toward programs and services focused on helping low-income families in Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties.

These include the Member Share Grocery Program, crisis stabilization, workforce and education programs.

“We are so grateful for the opportunity to see the community support for our mission,” said Anjali Vaya, executive director of the Orlando Campus for United Against Poverty. “Our model of a hand up, not a handout, is meant for people who need help making ends meet.”

