Orlando Philharmonic Quartet to perform for Seniors First

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Philharmonic Quartet will perform a live concert for participants in the Seniors First Neighborhood Lunch Program on March 19.

The performance coincides with the 60th anniversary of Seniors First, a Central Florida nonprofit dedicated to supporting older adults.

The event highlights the use of music and social connection to enrich the lives of older adults.

Seniors First provides services intended to help community members age with dignity while addressing issues such as hunger and social isolation.

Seniors First is a nonprofit organization that has operated since 1966. The organization serves older adults across a four-county region including Orange, Seminole, Polk and Osceola counties.

Its initiatives are designed to help participants maintain their independence and dignity through various resources and community activities.

The upcoming performance is part of the nonprofit’s efforts to provide meaningful community engagement.

This event specifically targets participants in the Neighborhood Lunch Program, which is one of several services Seniors First uses to connect older adults with their community and necessary resources.

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