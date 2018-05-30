0 Orlando police chief's brother accused of molesting girl for 3 years

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County deputies released new details Wednesday about the arrest of the brother Orlando Police Chief John Mina.

Edward Michael Mina, 51, was arrested Tuesday on child sex charges, sources told Channel 9's Shannon Butler.

Mina was booked into the Orange County Jail on charges of sexual battery on a child under 12 and lewd or lascivious molestation of a child under 12, jail records said.

Investigators were notified of the allegations Tuesday by a school resource officer.

The girl told investigators she was molested by Edward Mina for three years and he began kissing her and she said he was "teaching me how to kiss."

The girl told investigators that he would discuss his sex life with her and show her pornography, deputies said.

The girl said that Edward Mina would tell her, "Never tell anyone what I do to you, it's our little secret," deputies said.

The girl agreed to have a recorded phone conversation with Edward Mina and told him she told a friend about the molestation. He said to her, "If you tell them the truth, I'm going to go to jail for a long time," deputies said.

Chief John Mina released the following statement: “These are extremely serious and disturbing criminal allegations. At this time, I am most concerned with the welfare and privacy of the child involved and won't be making any further comment.”

Channel 9 isn't providing further details about the arrest in order to protect the identify of the alleged victim.

