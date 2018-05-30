Orlando police chief's brother accused of sexually battering girl

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County deputies on Tuesday afternoon arrested the 51-year-old brother of Orlando police Chief John Mina on child sex charges, sources told Channel 9's Shannon Butler.
Edward Michael Mina was booked into the Orange County Jail on charges of sexual battery on a child under 12 and lewd or lascivious molestation of a child under 12, jail records said.
Chief John Mina released the following statement: “These are extremely serious and disturbing criminal allegations. At this time, I am most concerned with the welfare and privacy of the child involved and won't be making any further comment.”
Channel 9 isn't providing further details about the arrest to protect the identify of the alleged victim.
Sources told Butler the incidents have been going on for several years -- possibly close to five years -- and that the situation began when the girl was 10 years old.
It's unknown when and how detectives learned of the information.
Chief Mina provided Channel 9 with the following statement Tuesday evening:
Edward Mina is expected to face a judge Wednesday morning.
