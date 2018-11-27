Police: Woman reports being dragged, stripped of her clothes near Universal

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are conducting a sexual assault investigation after they said a woman reported being dragged into a field and stripped of her clothes while walking back to her hotel room near Universal Boulevard.
The Orlando Police Department said the call came in around 3:30 a.m. They said the woman was able to break away after a struggle and call 911 from a nearby hotel lobby.
Related Headlines
Police said the woman is visiting Orlando on a business trip.
Police said they were searching for a white male suspect in his mid-20s or 30s, who was possibly hiding in a wooded area nearby. As of 5 a.m., police were questioning a man off of Carrier Drive. But as of 6 a.m., police said the suspect is still at large.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News starting at 6 a.m. for live updates from the scene.
.@OrlandoPolice are investigating a reported rape. Their helicopter is using infrared technology to search a wooded area in the 6700 block of Universal Blvd for a white male. Watch @WFTV starting at 5a for more. pic.twitter.com/HvlDjaa33i— Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) November 27, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}