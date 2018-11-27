  • Police: Woman reports being dragged, stripped of her clothes near Universal

    By: Sarah Wilson , Q McCray

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are conducting a sexual assault investigation after they said a woman reported being dragged into a field and stripped of her clothes while walking back to her hotel room near Universal Boulevard.

    The Orlando Police Department said the call came in around 3:30 a.m. They said the woman was able to break away after a struggle and call 911 from a nearby hotel lobby.

    Police said the woman is visiting Orlando on a business trip.

    Police said they were searching for a white male suspect in his mid-20s or 30s, who was possibly hiding in a wooded area nearby. As of 5 a.m., police were questioning a man off of Carrier Drive. But as of 6 a.m., police said the suspect is still at large. 

    This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News starting at 6 a.m. for live updates from the scene.

     

     

