Orlando police hosting free truck-or-treat event

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police officers will deck out their patrol cars for a special trunk-or-treat event later this month.
The department will host its Spook-tacular Trunk-or-Treat event at OPD Headquarters on Monday, Oct. 30, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Children can go from trunk to trunk collecting sweet treats from officers.
The event is free and open to all members of the community.
