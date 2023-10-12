Orlando police hosting free truck-or-treat event

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police officers will deck out their patrol cars for a special trunk-or-treat event later this month.

The department will host its Spook-tacular Trunk-or-Treat event at OPD Headquarters on Monday, Oct. 30, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Children can go from trunk to trunk collecting sweet treats from officers.

The event is free and open to all members of the community.

